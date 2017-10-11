B.C. winery owner monitoring wildfires approaching his California vineyard

As the flames approach his winery property, a B.C. winery owner is keeping a close watch on the fast-moving California wildfires that have left at least 21 dead and destroyed more than 3,000 structures.

Tony Stewart, the CEO of Quails' Gate Winery in West Kelowna and the owner of the Lake Sonoma Winery in the Sonoma Valley, said his winery is so far untouched and his staff is safe.

A burst of wind could be enough to blow the flames down into the valley where his property is though, he told CBC Early Edition host Rick Cluff.

"If you can think of it like many of the valleys here [in B.C.], the fire is kind of creeping down the sides, and it's just a matter of, if the winds come up and pull it down onto the valley floor, where you run into risks," Stewart said.

The staff of Lake Sonoma Winery was evacuated Sunday night.

"They literally had minutes to get out. They went to bed and everything was fine and then they woke up in the middle of the night with fires around them," Stewart said.

'It's catastrophic'

His first concern, Stewart said, is saving people's lives but he is aware of the toll the fires will take on his business right in the middle of harvest season.

"There is no fruit moving at this moment. There are tanks full of wine that are fermenting," Stewart said.

"It's catastrophic in terms of that for the wine industry. But certainly, everything has been focused on saving property and lives at this point."

Stewart is no stranger to forest fires in wine country, both in California and B.C., and said he has been in some fairly tenuous situations in the past.

"I think we're going to have to start thinking a little differently and working to listen to experts on what we can do to help mitigate this," he said.

