The owner of a Metro Vancouver farm where over 40 workers were taken to hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure says they have been discharged.

John Newell, chief operating officer at Windset Farms of Delta, B.C., says all his workers are safe.

"No one is in the hospital anymore," he said. "They're all OK and I believe the last couple of people were taken home by our team from one of the hospitals involved at about 1:30 in the morning last night.… I'm just so happy that everyone is safe."

WorkSafeBC, which is investigating the incident, said six workers had carbon monoxide exposure.

They are all seasonal workers from Guatemala and Mexico, and live on the farm.

They were washing the greenhouse with pressure washers to prepare for winter planting when the incident occurred, Newell said.

He said farm staff immediately called first responders.

B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene with 13 ambulances and over 40 workers were taken to different hospitals in the surrounding area.

Cause still under investigation

Newell said he isn't sure what caused the incident.

"We've never, ever experienced anything like this before. We take extreme precautions and have a very, very safe work environment," he said.

"The venting of the greenhouse was obviously a problem for last night."

Trish Chernecki from WorkSafeBC said carbon monoxide levels have returned to normal in the greenhouse.

Newell said his workers have been cleared to return to work on Monday.