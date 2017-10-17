Tens of thousands of British Columbians were without power Tuesday after a windstorm swept across the province Tuesday, felling trees and damaging electrical infrastructure.

BC Hydro says as many as 120,000 people across the province experienced outages as a result of the storm.

BC Hydro says as many as 120,000 people across the province were without power after a massive windstorm on Tuesday. (Bob Keating/CBC)

#BCStorm has caused outages throughout southern interior. Crews are dispatched & have started restoration. Updates: https://t.co/BgqoAE70N6 pic.twitter.com/sqEkkqQid2 — @bchydro

Wind warnings from Environment Canada were in effect throughout the day for much of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the southern Interior.

Wind speeds were clocked at more than 100 km/h at the Kamloops airport and as high as 75 km/h in the Kootenays.

Whelp, just caught a tumbleweed going about 70km/h down the tarmac at #YKA. It’s a tad stormy in #Kamloops at the moment. #BCstorm #BCwx pic.twitter.com/kjhby1H0CR — @KevinSkrepnek

Strong winds uprooted multiple trees in McArthur Island Park in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, leading to a partial closure of the park. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Multiple trees were uprooted by the wind in Kamloops's McArther Island Park, leading to the closure of the west section of the park.

Power outages confounded an already chaotic situation in Fernie, where a large swath of town was evacuated following an ammonia leak in the local arena that killed three people.

"We have winds that are unbelievable. I've never seen winds like this in Fernie before," said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano, "It's been quite a day."

Meanwhile, the coastal community of Kingcome was inundated with floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused the Kingcome River to spill its banks.

Winds brought down this large tree in downtown Nelson, B.C., on Tuesday. (Bob Keating/CBC)

Though Environment Canada has rescinded its wind warnings for the Interior, wind and rainfall warnings are in effect up and down the coast, including Vancouver Island.

As much as 50 millimetres of rain is expected in the Lower Mainland through Wednesday evening, while the island and North Coast are bracing for winds gusting up to 110 km/h.