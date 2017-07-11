Shifting weather patterns are raising concerns in the B.C. Interior, where firefighters continue to battle hundreds of wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

Kevin Skrepnek, the province's chief wildfire information officer, says all eyes will be on the weather in the coming days when wind and lightning could make conditions much worse.

"We have some concerning weather on the horizon tomorrow," Skrepnek said, noting lightning could start new fires and the wind spread them further afield.

"It was that combination on Friday that really brought this situation to a head," he said.

"Any shift in the weather is going to have consequences."

Over 14,000 people have already been forced from their homes and emergency centres in Prince George, Kelowna and Kamloops are filling up.

Meanwhile more communities — including at least 10,000 residents of Williams Lake — have been warned to be ready to leave on a moment's notice if conditions take a turn for the worst.

Smoke from more than 200 wildfires currently burning across the province is already hindering fire suppression efforts by reducing air quality and visibility across B.C.'s Interior. The smoke has even crossed the Rockies, reaching as far as Edmonton.

Fires could create weather system

It's not only external weather conditions officials have to be concerned about. CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says a very intense wildfire can actually create its own weather system called a pyrocumulus or fire cloud.

That's what happened in Fort McMurray, Alta., during the devastating 2016 fire.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we are starting to see this situation with some of the fires across B.C."

The self-perpetuating cycle can make a fire difficult to contain, Wagstaffe says, noting that the smoke and heat of a fire rises up into the atmosphere, allowing oxygen to fill the space below and feed the fire.

The rising air cools and mixes with existing water vapour in the upper atmosphere to create thunderstorms and lightning, which can then ignite new fires.

"There is no rule of thumb for how big a fire has to be before this happens. If the plume of fire is large enough and there's enough moisture in the air then it will condense into fire clouds," she says.

Current evacuation alerts and orders

A woman picks up donations sent from residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., at an evacuation centre in Kamloops. (Pierreluc Gagnon/CBC)

Highway closures

A roadblock prevents people from going into Cache Creek, B.C. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

