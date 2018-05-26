Firefighters partially contain 1 or 2 wildfires in B.C. Interior

One of two large wildfires burning in the Interior is partially under control after firefighters had a "fairly successful" night on scene.

The fire burning at Xusum Creek, west of Lillooet, is still out of control at 500 hectares, but crews say it's now 25 per cent contained.

Existing evacuation orders for two addresses along Highline Road and evacuation alerts for 29 properties are still in effect.

More than 60 firefighters and three helicopters are working on the fire, focusing their efforts on the fire's north and south flanks to prevent it from creeping into a valley filled with timber.

Fire near Allie Lake

A second, larger wildfire at Allie Lake — 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops — is still out of control, but hasn't grown much bigger since Friday.

Fire information officer Heather Rice said the fire is now 2,200 hectares in size.

She said it didn't grow much overnight "thanks to cold weather."

Rice said weather in the area was relatively warm Saturday with very light winds — a good sign for fire crews.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for 14 properties and evacuation alerts for another 51 because of the potential danger to life and health on Friday. Those notices are still in place.

Rice said there are 112 firefighters and 10 helicopters working to contain the flames near the lake. A dozen more support personnel and eight pieces of heavy equipment have also been called in.

On Saturday, an area restriction was enacted to keep people out of the way of fire crews.

The fire is burning on the perimeter of last year's largest wildfire in the Elephant Hill area.

Rice said both fires in the Interior mark a "bit of an early start" to wildfire season.

"That's starting to become the norm," she said.

There have been just over 200 wildfires in B.C. since April 1. The risk for fires is moderate to high, with an extreme risk in several areas.

Six wildfires in between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson are also burning, but aren't threatening any buildings.