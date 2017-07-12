For evacuation alerts and orders, visit Emergency Info BC

Thousands of anxious residents across the B.C. Interior may catch a break today, if the weather co-operates.

More than 200 wildfires are burning across the Interior of the province and over 14,000 people have already be forced out of their homes by evacuation orders.

There is still the potential for gusty winds and lightning later today, particularly in the Cariboo and southern Interior regions of the province, but officials are now hopeful conditions may remain calm.

"It is looking like the wind is going to be a little less than forecast. Any lightning should come with a little bit of rain," said chief fire information officer Kevin Shrepnek on Wednesday morning.

More than 200 wildfires continue to burn across the B.C. Interior. (CBC)

Williams Lake remains on alert

That's welcome news for tens of thousands of people living around the central Interior city of Williams Lake, who have been told they must be ready to leave at a moment's notice if a nearby wildfire moves closer to the city.

"We are ready to go. It may not be necessary. Let's hope it's that way," said Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb on Wednesday morning.

For now, things are calm in his community, he said.

"The leaves aren't even moving this morning. I'm a little more optimistic this morning."

Nevertheless, officials are keeping a close eye on the wildfire burning just a few kilometres from town on the west side of the Fraser River.

"The last I heard, it was still about 10 kilometres away and still on the other side of the river. The concern is if it crosses the river," Cobb said.

People who want to leave can head north to Prince George at any time where evacuation centres have been set up.

If an evacuation order comes down, he hopes everyone will voluntarily leave town.

"If it is mandatory to leave, we would hope that everyone would leave. We have police here and military here."

An RCMP officer walks on a Williams Lake Road as wildfires fill the sky with smoke. (Mike Zimmer/CBC)

Evacuation order extended

Shrepnek said conditions yesterday were generally mild and only a handful of new fires were reported across the province.

No new evacuation orders were issued last night — marking the first quiet night since the blazes were sparked last week, but two new evacuation alerts were issued yesterday for the Tatelkuz Lake area and the 100 Mile Fringe Southwest Davis Road Area.

Nearly 2,000 people from the 100 Mile House area in the Cariboo were told yesterday they'll be out of their homes for at least another week. An evacuation order affecting that region was extended yesterday as the 50-square kilometre Gustafsen wildfire burns west of town.

There was some good news for the roughly 400 residents affected by an evacuation order in Little Fort, north of Kamloops. The order was downgraded to an evacuation alert yesterday, although two wildfires are still burning east and west of the community — so officials have warned returning residents to be ready to leave again on short notice.

A roadblock prevents people from going into Cache Creek, B.C. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

