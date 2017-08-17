Government help is on the way for B.C. farmers and ranchers affected by this summer's wildfires, but details of what that help will look like are still a bit hazy.

The federal and provincial governments announced Wednesday that they are working together to assess the damage and determine what can be done to compensate farmers and ranchers for losses.

"The program that we are developing is going to provide good value and [get them] back up and working as soon as possible," said B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

The assistance would cover costs related to feeding, sheltering, transporting and ensuring the health of livestock, as well as costs associated with re-establishing crops and pastures wiped out by fire.

Kevin Boon, of the B.C. Cattlemen's Association, said the announcement is welcome news.

"There is not much meat on the bones yet, but we are fleshing out that meat to make this application work for our guys and for government as well," Boon said.

Boon says there are more than 30,000 head of cattle in this year's fire zones.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says an estimated 894,941 hectares have burned since the start of the fire season on April 1, breaking a 1958 record to make 2017 officially the worst fire season on record.

With files from Brady Strachan.