Evacuation order issued for 14 properties as wildfire burns north of Kamloops

An evacuation order has been issued for more than a dozen properties near Allie Lake due to "potential danger to life and health" from a wildfire burning in the area.

The fire, north of Kamloops, has grown to 2,100 hectares — doubling in size since Thursday.

The blaze isn't far from the perimeter of last summer's Elephant Hill fire, which was one of the largest in the province during the season.

An evacuation alert is also in effect for 51 other properties.

John Ranta, the chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says it's hard to say how long people may be out of their homes.

"It's unpredictable at the moment with the fire still out of control," said Ranta.

"We certainly are all keeping our fingers crossed that we won't face another devastating year like last year."

Xusum Creek fire

A wildfire near Xusum Creek, about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, is now 400 hectares in size.

Late Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for two properties along Highline Road.

Another 29 properties are on evacuation alert. Residents are urged to check the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District website for further information.

Both the Allie Lake and Xusum Creek fires were out of control as of Friday afternoon.

The Xusum Creek wildfire, 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, was estimated to be 300 hectares in size on Thursday evening. It and the Allie Lake wildfire are one of two quickly growing wildfires of note. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

There are six other fires of note burning across the province. Five are in between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, but none are threatening any homes.

The sixth is in the northwest corner of the province, burning near Mount Edziza Provincial Park.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding people that "Category 2" open burns are currently banned in the Coastal, Prince George, Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centre regions.

"At this point it's not a tinder box, but we are still encouraging people to be careful with their fires," said Jeanne Larsen with the Coastal Fire Centre.