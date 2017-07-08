For road closures and conditions, visit DriveBC.

For evacuation alerts and orders, visit Emergency Info BC.

Nearly 2,000 B.C. firefighters continued to fight aggressive wildfires across the province on Saturday and will be joined by hundreds more from across the country in coming days.

John Rustad, B.C.'s minister of forests, lands and natural resources operations, said 260 firefighters are due to arrive in B.C. by Monday or Tuesday. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said his province was sending three aircraft and 30 firefighters.

On Friday, 142 new fires broke out across B.C., bringing the total number of blazes to 182 as of 11:38 a.m. PT.

So far, around 7,000 people in the Interior and Cariboo regions have been forced from their homes.

A woman who was evacuated from Cache Creek rests on the front of her car along the Trans-Canada Highway in Savona, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

A state of emergency remains in effect for all of B.C., giving the government special authority to respond to the fires. Such a state hasn't been declared province-wide since the summer of 2003, when 2,500 fires broke out.

'Significant' challenges

Kevin Skrepnek, information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, described Friday as an "extraordinary" day.

"It's not unprecedented to have that number of fires in a day, but certainly the level of consequence, the size of the fires, the aggressiveness of which they're burning — all of that is posing a significant challenge," he said.

Many of those fires were caused by lightning, Skrepnek said, but a good number were also human-caused.

He said hot, dry weather in the forecast with a risk of thunderstorms doesn't bode well.

"We expect this level of activity will continue for the next five to seven days," Skrepnek said. "We're looking at challenging days ahead."

Princeton evacuations

One wildfire near Princeton has grown seven times in size since it broke out on Friday. Skrepnek said the fire is now 1,500 hectares in size, whipped up by high winds.

An evacuation order is in place for properties about 10 kilometres north of Princeton on Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake along Highway 5A. An emergency reception centre was also set up at the local Riverside Community Centre.

Fire near Ashcroft

Another one of the largest fires is burning near the village of Ashcroft, about 120 kilometres west of Kamloops.

As of 10:15 a.m., the blaze was estimated to be nearly 4,000 hectares in size. Nearly 50 firefighters are on scene along with aircraft.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District declared a state of local emergency and the Ashcroft Hospital was closed as a precaution. Its long-term residents were moved to Merritt.

A helicopter prepares to leave Williams Lake, B.C. as the wildfire burns in the distance. (Brett Gibbons/Instagram)

The nearby Village of Cache Creek was also evacuated on Friday.

"It was awful, it was horrible. If I stood on the roof of my house, I could've touched the bombers going over," evacuee Judy Genest told CBC News on Saturday. She was forced to leave her home Friday afternoon.

DriveBC said the flames consumed other buildings and closed highways in both directions on Friday, including Highway 1 and Highway 97C. The latter reopened north of Clinton on Saturday morning.

WARNING: The following video contains offensive language.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the fire destroyed two airport hangars and around 30 homes at a trailer park in Boston Flats, about seven kilometres south of the village.

"I was standing on the stairs at the village office and you could see the trees candling," he said. "It was just a frightening thing to behold."

Around 30 homes in Boston Flats trailer park were destroyed Friday night. (Submitted)

Ranta said the fire also consumed three or four homes on the Ashcroft Indian Band reserve.

Centres for evacuees in Kamloops

A reception centre for evacuees has been set up in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Sport Park.

Park co-ordinator Gord Davis said some residents streaming into the centre had to rush to leave their homes.

A wildfire burns on a mountain behind an RV park office in Cache Creek in the early morning hours of Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

"Some of them have seen their homes go up in flames and others aren't really sure what they're going to go back to," he said.

The centre is helping evacuees with accommodation, clothing and meals, but Davis said hotel rooms are in short supply because of the time of year and events taking place over the weekend.

Thompson Rivers University is also housing wildfire evacuees, providing group lodging in its basement and other accommodations if needed.

Wildfires in the Cariboo

Farther north in the province in the Cariboo Regional District, a series of lightning strikes sparked several wildfires in the area around Williams Lake — one of them prompting the evacuation of the city's airport and hospital.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre said Friday that fires were being reported "faster than they [could] be written down — all over the Cariboo."

On Saturday, the Interior Health Authority said patients from Williams Lake facilities were being moved north to Quesnel and Prince George due to heavy smoke in the area.

Near 100 Mile House, southeast of Williams Lake, a 1,800-hectare blaze forced 3,600 people from their homes. The entire District of 100 Mile House is also under an evacuation alert, as well as several properties near 150 Mile House.

Interior Health said the 100 Mile District General Hospital, two residential care sites and an assisted living facility were also evacuated.

Parts of the communities of Little Fort and Dunn Lake were also ordered to evacuate Friday night due to two smaller wildfires burning in the area.

Indigenous communities evacuated

The Tl'etinqox First Nation and Yunesit'in First Nation, both around 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake, were both put under evacuation order on Friday.

Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tl'etinqox First Nation said most of the community's 1,000 residents escaped farther west.

"That's about the only route we can take right now," Alphonse said. "Every other road, logging road, is shut right down."​​

With files from Lien Yeung, Justin McElroy, Gian-Paolo Mendoza, Maryse Zeidler, Angela Sterritt, Brady Strachan, Rhianna Schmunk and the Canadian Press.