An approaching Pacific frontal system has Environment Canada calling for snow, wind and other wintry weather across much of southern and coastal B.C. on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Fraser Valley and Canyon, Sea to Sky, Nicola, Thompson, Shuswap and Sunshine Coast regions, as well as inland Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

Wind warnings are also in effect for coastal regions, including Howe Sound.

Snowfall forecasts range from two to 15 centimetres, with more snow expected in higher elevation areas like Whistler and the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada expects the snow to turn to rain in low-lying coastal areas such as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, with the possibility of freezing rain in some areas.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that weather can change rapidly in high mountain passes such as the Coquihalla, and urges drivers to check the forecast and be prepared for winter driving conditions.

An up-to-date list of warnings and statements can be found on Environment Canada's website.

Feeds from highway traffic cameras across the province can be found on DriveBC's website.