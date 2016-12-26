Heavy snow and high winds are in store for Boxing Day in much of B.C. with a Pacific frontal system blowing across North Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

Up to 90-kilometre winds are expected along this path, that may "toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," warns Environment Canada.

"Winds up to 90 km/h over the exposed coastal sections will persist this morning."

Light snow sticks to plaza in downtown Vancouver, B.C. (Kamil Karamali/CBC)

The weather system is expected to translate into 20 to 25 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway from Merritt to Hope and the Fraser Canyon, as some drivers head out out on the road after Christmas Day celebrations.

While snow Inland Vancouver Island may be spotty, across the Lower Mainland — two to four centimetres is expected. Other higher elevations will see up to 20 centimetres.

Snow hits B.C. again in Boxing Day fury, with up to 30 centimetres expected in some parts of the province as a frontal system blows in from the Pacific Ocean. (Drive BC)

The Fraser Valley is expected to get up to 15 centimetres, while the Sunshine Coast can expect five to 10 centimetres.

Howe Sound can expect up to 25 centimetres through to Dec. 27.

Metro Vancouver will see a blast of white, with the Sea to Sky Highway receiving the brunt of the flurries with 20 to 25 centimetres expected to fall by Tuesday.

Public Weather Alerts for British Columbia - Environment Canada https://t.co/qcnfBvH36V pic.twitter.com/eq1uKdOqGX — @cbcnewsbc

Highway 16 between Smithers and Terrace will see snow moving inland, where 30 centimetres will fall near Terrace and visibility will be bad for drivers.

More snow is falling in the Lower Mainland of B.C. as Environment Canada predicts 25 to 30 more centimetres of the white stuff on its way. (Sacha Mayhew Davenport/Facebook)