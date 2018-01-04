Environment Canada has issued fog advisories and freezing-rain warnings for several areas of B.C., including the South Coast, North Coast and Vancouver Island.

In Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Eastern Vancouver Island, fog could cause visibility to drop to near zero Thursday morning.

Environment Canada warns drivers and boaters to exercise caution in these conditions.

The weather service says beginning Thursday afternoon, freezing rain in the Howe Sound and Whistler areas could cause ice to build up and make roads and sidewalks a slippery mess.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," it said in a statement. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Residents are also warned to be careful of ice-laden tree branches snapping and falling.

It is estimated several millimetres of ice could accumulate before temperatures rise above the freezing mark Friday afternoon.

In the Bulkley Valley area and North Coast region, freezing rain will also fall but could turn to rain Thursday afternoon.