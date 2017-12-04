It may surprise some in Metro Vancouver after a soggy, record-breaking November, but the sun is still a thing and could start shining on the region for some time.

After some possible Monday afternoon showers, the sun could be out for at least a week, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

Wagstaffe says a high-pressure ridge that brought it out briefly on Sunday could re-establish itself Tuesday and keep the clouds and rain away for the rest of this week and into the next.

"The pattern has finally shifted," Wagstaffe said. "This ridge of high pressure will keep the South Coast protected from Pacific systems well into the weekend and beyond."

She says the ridge will bring sinking dry air and a return to seasonal temperatures, with overnight lows getting close to 0 C.

However, she says, along with the sunshine, fog could hang around for at least a few days.

"If the fog lingers into our afternoons this week, head to higher elevations where a building inversion will bring blue skies and warm temperatures aloft."

Vancouver tied its 1953 record for the number of rainy days in November, with 27 out of 30 days seeing some precipitation.

A run of 20 consecutive days with rain from Nov. 11 to 30 meant last month tied for Vancouver's fourth wettest November since weather records have been kept.