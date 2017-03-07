Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are coming to B.C., the province has announced.

Todd Stone, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said the government hopes to introduce the services in December.

"British Columbians have made it very clear that there is a demand for services that ride-sharing companies provide," Stone said Tuesday.

Peter Fassbender, minister responsible for TransLink, said the government would take a "made in B.C." approach for ride-sharing.

Previous legislation has banned companies like Lyft and Uber from operating in the province.

To ensure a "level playing field" between the ride-sharing companies and existing taxi services, Stone said the government plans to introduce several measures, including:

New, app-based technology allowing the public to hire and pay for cabs as they would a shared ride. (Cost: $1 million)

New crash-prevention software in all B.C. taxis to improve passenger safety and avoid collisions. (Cost: $3.5 million)

Granting taxis exclusive rights to be hired by phone, at a stand, or from the curb.

Giving cabs and ride-sharing drivers equal access to cross municipal boundaries.

Addressing the provincial taxi shortage.

"Our approach over the next nine months will be to continue to be very thoughtful and very deliberate ... to introduce a fullsome sweep of policies that will be well-informed. We want to get this worked out soon and get it worked out right," Stone said.

Minister Peter Fassbender said the province's extensive consultation on ride-sharing shows support for the services. (David Horemans/CBC)

The province also said taxis and ride-sharing companies will be held to the same safety standards. All drivers must:

Have an unrestricted driver's licence.

Be at least 19 years of age.

Pass a safe driving record check.

Have vehicles inspected regularly.

Pass a criminal record check for past convictions of violent and/or sexual offences, as well as other crimes.

The government said it will be working with taxi drivers, police departments, municipalities, airports, Road Safety B.C. and ICBC to create a rollout plan.

In November, just over 80 per cent of delegates at a B.C. Liberal convention said they were in favour of legislation supporting the services.

The City of Vancouver, however, was more hesitant. Last fall, council enacted a moratorium barring Uber from breaking into the city and halting any new taxi licenses until at least October 2017.

Coun. Geoff Meggs admitted that changes to the industry were "warranted," but said the city wanted to wait until a provincial review of the taxi industry before considering alternative options.

Fassbender began that review in January 2016. The minister said he was trying to find a homegrown solution that would allow for healthy competition between cab and ride-sharing companies.

With files from CBC's Richard Zussman