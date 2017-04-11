ATHLETES

Mark Recchi - hockey

The Kamloops native and three-time Stanley Cup champion played 22 seasons in the NHL, breaking the 50-goal barrier with Philadelphia in the 1992-93 season, tallying 53 goals and 70 assists. The "Recchin' Ball" as he was known, is 12th on the NHL's all time points list with 1,533.

Boston Bruins Mark Recchi hoists the cup following his team's 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final June 15, 2011. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Geroy Simon - football

Of course Superman belongs in the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame. The CFL's all-time leader in receptions and yards, and the B.C. Lions all-time touchdown leader reached the peak of his career in 2006 when he was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player. The two time Grey Cup winner will be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame later this year.

Lions slotback Geroy Simon holds the CFL record for receptions and yards. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Michelle Stilwell - wheelchair athletics, wheelchair basketball

​The four-time, two sport Paralympian is fresh off another golden Games in Rio de Janiero, where she won her 5th and 6th Paralympic gold medals. Stilwell was also a member of the Canadian wheelchair basketball team that won Paralympic gold in 2000.

Stilwell shows off the Canadian flag after winning gold in the women's 100m T52 final during the Para Pan American Games in Toronto in August 11, 2015. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Rolan Green - cycling

From 2000 to 2003, the Victoria native dominated the world of cross-county mountain bike racing, pedaling to back-to-back world championship titles in 2001 and 2002.

Roland Green is a two-time world champion in cross-country mountain biking. (B.C. Sports Hall of Fame)

Mark Wyatt - rugby

A former Canadian team captain and international standout, Victoria's Wyatt was considered one the best kickers in the world during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

COACH/BUILDER

Tim Frick - wheelchair basketball

A pioneer in wheelchair sports, Frick coached the Canadian women's team to seven consecutive Paralympic and world championship titles between 1992 and 2002. He also coached Terry Fox and Rick Hansen.

Tim Frick coached Terry Fox and Rick Hansen and led Canada to four Parlympic medals in wheelchair basketball. (Canadian Paralympic Committee)

George and Dianne Tidball - equestrian

The brains behind the Keg Steakhouse, the couple brought the equestrian world to Langley by building the 85-acre Thunderbird Show Park, recognized as one of the best facilities in North America.

Frank Smith - football

A long time coach including 21 years at the helm of the UBC football team, Smith led the Thunderbirds to two Vanier Cup titles in four national championship appearances.

TEAM

1969 - 1970 UBC Thunderettes basketball team

The UBC women's 1969-70 basketball team. (UBC Athletics)

Considered the team that set the stage for a long period of dominance by the UBC Women's basketball program, the 1969/70 Thunderettes (as they were called then) won the Canadian Senior championship title with a roster packed with star players including Joanne Sargent, Kathy Shields, Terri McGovern and Betty Ross.

PIONEER

Chang Keun Choi - taekwondo

One of the 12 original Grand Masters of taekwondo, Choi helped launch a sport that is now the world's most popular martial art. Born in Korea, he played a big role in establishing taekwondo in Canada when he opened a school in Vancouver in 1970.

W.A.C. BENNETT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dave Sidoo - Football

The native of New Westminster played six CFL season with B.C. and Saskatchewan and is thought to be the first professional football player of Indian descent in the world. Sidoo captained UBC to its first Vanier Cup title in 1982. A tireless sport booster, Sidoo helped breathe new life into the UBC football program by creating the alumni group known as the 13th Man Foundation.