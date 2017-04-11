ATHLETES
Mark Recchi - hockey
The Kamloops native and three-time Stanley Cup champion played 22 seasons in the NHL, breaking the 50-goal barrier with Philadelphia in the 1992-93 season, tallying 53 goals and 70 assists. The "Recchin' Ball" as he was known, is 12th on the NHL's all time points list with 1,533.
Geroy Simon - football
Of course Superman belongs in the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame. The CFL's all-time leader in receptions and yards, and the B.C. Lions all-time touchdown leader reached the peak of his career in 2006 when he was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player. The two time Grey Cup winner will be inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame later this year.
Michelle Stilwell - wheelchair athletics, wheelchair basketball
The four-time, two sport Paralympian is fresh off another golden Games in Rio de Janiero, where she won her 5th and 6th Paralympic gold medals. Stilwell was also a member of the Canadian wheelchair basketball team that won Paralympic gold in 2000.
Rolan Green - cycling
From 2000 to 2003, the Victoria native dominated the world of cross-county mountain bike racing, pedaling to back-to-back world championship titles in 2001 and 2002.
Mark Wyatt - rugby
A former Canadian team captain and international standout, Victoria's Wyatt was considered one the best kickers in the world during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
COACH/BUILDER
Tim Frick - wheelchair basketball
A pioneer in wheelchair sports, Frick coached the Canadian women's team to seven consecutive Paralympic and world championship titles between 1992 and 2002. He also coached Terry Fox and Rick Hansen.
George and Dianne Tidball - equestrian
The brains behind the Keg Steakhouse, the couple brought the equestrian world to Langley by building the 85-acre Thunderbird Show Park, recognized as one of the best facilities in North America.
Frank Smith - football
A long time coach including 21 years at the helm of the UBC football team, Smith led the Thunderbirds to two Vanier Cup titles in four national championship appearances.
TEAM
1969 - 1970 UBC Thunderettes basketball team
Considered the team that set the stage for a long period of dominance by the UBC Women's basketball program, the 1969/70 Thunderettes (as they were called then) won the Canadian Senior championship title with a roster packed with star players including Joanne Sargent, Kathy Shields, Terri McGovern and Betty Ross.
PIONEER
Chang Keun Choi - taekwondo
One of the 12 original Grand Masters of taekwondo, Choi helped launch a sport that is now the world's most popular martial art. Born in Korea, he played a big role in establishing taekwondo in Canada when he opened a school in Vancouver in 1970.
One of the original 12 Grand Masters of Taekwondo, CK Choi helped bring the sport to Canada. #2017BOC pic.twitter.com/0NtBUVmJPM—
@BCSportsHall
W.A.C. BENNETT ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dave Sidoo - Football
The native of New Westminster played six CFL season with B.C. and Saskatchewan and is thought to be the first professional football player of Indian descent in the world. Sidoo captained UBC to its first Vanier Cup title in 1982. A tireless sport booster, Sidoo helped breathe new life into the UBC football program by creating the alumni group known as the 13th Man Foundation.
Here is the first group photo of the class of 2017! Can't wait to have everyone join us tomorrow at the #2017BOC! pic.twitter.com/uukF91BSlm—
@BCSportsHall