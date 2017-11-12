B.C.'s South Coast may see high winds coming Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued the special weather statement early Sunday morning.

They said a strong low pressure system coming to Metro Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island may result in high wind speeds and gusts.

Coastal sections of West Vancouver Island may see wind speeds of up to 70 or 80 km/h, with gusts near 100 km/h.

Metro Vancouver and eastern areas of the island may see winds from 50 to 70 km/h.

The agency said wind warnings may be issued as the system tracks closer to Vancouver Island.