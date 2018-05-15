B.C. introduces anti-SLAPP legislation to protect public interest debates

The B.C. government has introduced legislation that would prevent lawsuits used to silence critics with unfair or costly legal action.

Attorney General David Eby says the bill would ensure the protection of free public debate by safeguarding people from strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) suits.

Eby says such lawsuits can limit or prevent criticism over issues of public interest. The legislation was an NDP promise from last year's election campaign.

The proposed law would allow defendants to ask courts to dismiss lawsuits on the grounds they harm the defendant's ability to speak freely on a matter of public interest.

Eby says the proposed law will be debated next fall in the legislature.

Earlier this year, former premier Ujjal Dosanjh, former attorney general Wally Oppal and numerous civil rights and environmental groups publicly called on the government to introduce anti-SLAPP legislation.