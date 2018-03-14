After weeks of lobbying from parents and the chair of the Prince George School Board, the B.C.Ministry of Education has released a report on rural education that was previously withheld from public view.

Parent Trudy Klassen accused the government of "burying" the report after her request for it was refused under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

In February, the Ministry of Education said the report was being withheld for a variety of reasons including that disclosure would be "harmful to the financial or economic interests of a public body."

On March 9, the entire report was released in draft form and the Ministry of Education said it had "always" planned to release the information.

A draft of the Rural Education Report was released March 9, one month after the B.C. Ministry of Education said it would be withheld. (Ministry of Education)

"Having it available for everyone to take a look at is very important," Klassen said. Klassen lives in Salmon Valley, a small northern B.C. community near Prince George that lost its elementary school in 2010.

Rural schools face many challenges

Her community participated in the creation of the Rural Education Report and Klassen looked forward to seeing how other rural communities handled the challenges schools outside of city centres face.

The report points to seven key areas in which rural schools struggle, such as having limited access to quality educational programs, difficulties with staffing and human resources, the deteriorating state of school facilities and school closures.

"This isn't an isolated problem. It's not a small problem," Klassen said. "There has to be a co-ordinated cross-governmental strategy and policy changes in order for rural education to be able to thrive."

Prince George School Board chair Tim Bennett said the report will be put to good use, now that it's public.

"We're just glad this report is recommending ways to ensure that schools stay vibrant in those communities," he said.

Bennett said he will encourage the government to follow the report's 20 recommendations.

They include developing local action plans in rural school districts to meet their needs and creating a more flexible capital funding criteria.

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content