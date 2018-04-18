British Columbia will file a reference case in the B.C. Court of Appeal by the end of the month to determine if it has jurisdiction over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Attorney General David Eby made the announcement Wednesday morning.

In Canadian law, governments submit a reference question to the courts to ask for an advisory opinion on a major legal issue.

The filing is B.C.'s latest move in the ongoing deadlock between the western province and Alberta over the $7.4-billion project, which runs from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

The federal and Alberta governments support the project, while B.C. opposes it, saying it is defending its coast from a potentially catastrophic oil products spill.

Earlier this month, Kinder Morgan — the U.S.-based pipeline builder — announced it was pulling back on spending for the project and gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government until May 31 to give a clear signal the project will proceed.

Trudeau, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan met Sunday in Ottawa to discuss the pipeline, but their positions remained unchanged.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with B.C. Premier John Horgan, left, and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley before a meeting on the deadlock over Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The prime minister repeated Ottawa's commitment to ensure the project is finished, saying his government will hold private, financial talks with Kinder Morgan to move forward.

The B.C. Court of Appeal is the highest level of court to which B.C. can file its case. The federal government will be notified of the province's move.

The B.C. court will schedule a hearing for a later date.

