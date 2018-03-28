A new program encouraging customers of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia to register as organ donors has boosted the donor list by more than 15 per cent in just a year.

The public auto insurer says more than 125,000 customers have registered with B.C. Transplant as potential donors, since last year, when driver licensing employees began asking customers to make their wishes known.

"We're really pleased with the overwhelming support for organ donation and that we're able to make it easy for our customers to register their decision," said Nicolas Jimenez, ICBC's interim president and CEO.

A decal on your driver's licence is no longer enough to ensure you're registered as an organ donor, but potential donors can register either online with B.C. Transplant or at an ICBC licensing office.

These conversations at our driver licensing locations will save lives. - Nicolas Jimenez, ICBC's interim president and CEO

ICBC decided to expand the program across the province after a successful pilot project in four locations. It says more than 1.2 million people have now registered their decision in the B.C. organ donor registry.

It says employees will continue asking customers to register their decision on whether they'd like to be a potential organ donor.

Leanne Appleton, B.C. Transplant's provincial executive director, says a record 479 people received transplants in B.C. last year. The number consists of 97 living donors and what ICBC called a record 121 deceased donors.

ICBC is encouraging British Columbians to register their own decision about organ donation. It is also encouraging people to share their wishes with their family.