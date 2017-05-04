The executive director of the B.C. Nurses' Union has been put on leave after making "unacceptable remarks that conflict with BCNU's respectful workplace policies and values."

Gary Fane was put on leave Wednesday, the BCNU said in a statement. The union's director of legal services and general counsel,l Umar Sheikh, has been appointed acting executive director.

"The BCNU Council takes this matter very seriously. These remarks are not acceptable, therefore Council has taken the immediate action of putting Mr. Fane on leave," the statement read.

"The BCNU remains committed to promoting and advocating for safe and respectful workplaces for all its members, and will continue to act in the best interests of its members by upholding respectful workplace policies."

The union says the remarks and "any other relevant issues" will be subject to an independent investigation.

The union did not say what Fane's alleged remarks, were nor in what context or medium they were made.

They say they are releasing limited information about the remarks, as the matter may end up in court.

Fane was hired by the BCNU in 2005 and led negotiations with management.

Prior to that, he was the Canadian Autoworkers Union director of transportation.