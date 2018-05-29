B.C. government launches new bus service for northern half of the province
1-year pilot will operate routes between Prince George and Prince Rupert, Valemount and the Peace Region
The provincial government will operate a bus service for northern B.C. on a one-year pilot program, replacing most of the routes previously served by Greyhound Canada.
"This is an interim solution to cover the loss of Greyhound while we work with communities," said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena, who said B.C. Transit would be spending $2 million to operate the service starting June 4.
"What we're announcing today has a one-year defined timeline, and during that year we're going to be working toward a long-term solution."
The routes will operate during the daytime, on round trips twice a week between the following cities:
- Prince George to Prince Rupert.
- Prince George to Valemount.
- Prince George to Fort St. John.
- Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson (once a week only).
Routes will stop at smaller cities along the way, and trips will cost either $35 or $45, depending on the length of trip.
The only Greyhound route not replaced by B.C. transit will be from Fort Nelson to Yukon. A detailed schedule can be found here.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.