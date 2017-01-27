B.C.'s NDP leader John Horgan shuffled his shadow cabinet on Friday as the May provincial election nears. But the changes appear minor.

Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South adds small business to her responsibilities for agriculture and food. Jane Shin, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed previously held the role.

Meanwhile Maurine Karagianis, MLA for Esquimalt-Royal Roads, has been moved out of women and early childhood development in favour of Jodie Wickens, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain.

"Jodie Wickens is going to lead the charge on our plan to provide universal, affordable, quality child care for every family who wants it as we work towards $10-a-day child care," said Horgan in a release.

Thrilled to be the voice for mental health and addictions for the #BCNDP. We can do so much better! #bcpoli https://t.co/b3vvIai69o — @selinarobinson

Also taking on added responsibility is Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA Selina Robinson, who will now have responsibilities for mental health and addictions as part of her portfolio, along with local government, sport and seniors.

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice will be the spokesperson for northern economic development, in addition to northern and rural health while Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake, expands his role to include universities and colleges, agriculture and foods.

Horgan announced the changes during a caucus planning session in Vancouver:

John Horgan - Leader, Official Opposition; Intergovernmental Relations-

Raj Chouhan - Assistant Deputy Speaker

Lana Popham - Agriculture & Food, Small Business

Adrian Dix - BC Hydro; ICBC

Nicholas Simons - Coastal Economic Development; CLBC

Shane Simpson - Economic Development; Jobs, Labour & Skills; WorkSafeBC

Doug Donaldson - Energy & Mines

George Heyman - Environment; Green Economy; Technology-

Carole James - Finance

Harry Bains - Forests, Lands & Natural Resource Operations; Human Rights

Doug Routley - Deputy Forests (Forest Futures); Citizen Services-

David Eby - Housing; Liquor; Gaming; Translink; BC Housing; BCLC

Mable Elmore - Immigration; Temporary Foreign Workers; Deputy Finance-

Katrine Conroy - Interior Economic Development; Columbia Power; Columbia Basin Trust; Columbia River Treaty

Bruce Ralston - Natural Gas Development; Trade; Multiculturalism; Softwood Lumber Agreement; Manufacturing; Oil & Gas Commission

Claire Trevena - Transportation; BC Ferries; BC Transit

Scott Fraser - Aboriginal Relations & Reconciliation

Spencer Chandra Herbert - Arts, Tourism & Culture; Film/TV; PAVCO; Destination BC

Melanie Mark - Children & Family Development

Gary Holman - Democratic Reform; Deputy Environment (Fisheries); Deputy BC Ferries

Rob Fleming - Education & Advanced Education

Jodie Wickens - Women, Early Childhood Development & Child Care

Judy Darcy - Health

Leonard Krog - Justice (Attorney General)

Mike Farnworth - Justice (Public Safety & Solicitor General)

Selina Robinson - Local Government & Sport; Seniors, Mental Health & Addictions

Jennifer Rice - Northern & Rural Health; Northern Economic Development

Michelle Mungall - Social Development