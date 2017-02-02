If elected later this year, the B.C. NDP says it will bring in federal carbon pricing "gradually and predictably" starting from 2020, and double the number of British Columbians who are currently able to receive a rebate on the carbon tax.

While B.C. currently has a carbon tax of $30 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that all provinces will have to reach a pricing of $50 per tonne by 2022.

On Thursday B.C. NDP leader John Horgan said that his party would raise the tax by $6 starting in 2020, then $7 the following year and then an additional $7 to reach a total of $50 in 2022.

Raising the carbon tax

"We're going to bring in the federal government's carbon pricing gradually and predictably so that families and businesses can plan for that, starting in 2020, rather than hitting [them] with a one time shot," Horgan said.

B.C. Liberal Premier Christy Clark, whose government did not raise the carbon tax when it announced its climate change plan last August, previously told CBC News that she would raise the carbon tax when other provinces act. The B.C. Liberal Party implemented Canada's first carbon levy in 2008.

British Columbia Premier Christy Clark waves after addressing a gathering during the LNG conference in Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May, 21, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"We want to see the rest of the country catch-up, when we're all at the same level, let's all move up together at a reasonable and affordable price," she said.

Horgan said that his party has "a made-in-B.C. solution" to help families with the tax increases.

He said that in the NDP's plan 80 per cent of British Columbians will be eligible for a "new climate action rebate."

'A new climate action rebate'

"Currently if you're making less than $38,000 a year you get a tax credit from the provincial government, and that's about 40 per cent of British Columbians who have access to that," he said.

"Families are already going paycheque to paycheque and they shouldn't have to pay for Ottawa's increases. We want to cushion that impact and at the same time make sure that we're reducing carbon pollution, creating good jobs and starting the new economy for the future of British Columbia."

Horgan said the NDP's plan also includes measuring the province's carbon reductions and using revenue from the carbon tax increases to create jobs.

In a statement, the leader of the B.C. Green Party Andrew Weaver called the NDP's plan "more of a communications exercise than substantive policy" and said he was disappointed in both parties.

"Neither party are asking: What do we really need to do to address climate change and how do we get it done?

"The B.C. Liberals have largely abandoned their climate leadership under Christy Clark, while the NDP are only committing to do the bare minimum that is required by the federal government," Weaver said.

The B.C. Liberals kept a freeze on the current carbon tax when the party released its long-awaited climate change plan last August.

The tax currently sits at $30 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions, and has remained the same since after Clark took over from former premier Gordon Campbell, who first launched the tax in 2008 at $10 a tonne.