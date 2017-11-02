B.C. has announced an expert task force to advise the province on how to eliminate medical premiums within four years.

The task force will be chaired by a University of Victoria professor who is an expert in applied economic research and policy analysis.

Paul Ramsey, a former NDP cabinet minister for health, environment and education, has also been appointed to the task force along with a law professor from the University of British Columbia.

Finance Minister Carole James says in a news release that Medical Services Plan premiums are unfair and place a significant burden on families.

The NDP already announced in its budget plans this fall that it aims to cut premiums by 50 per cent as of Jan. 1, which would annually save individuals up to $450 and families up to $900.

The task force is expected to deliver a final report to the government by March 31.