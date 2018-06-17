Pantless B.C. Lions spectator banned from stadium for 1 year

B.C. Place in Vancouver says a half-dressed man who ran on the field during the B.C. Lion's home CFL home opener has been banned from the stadium for a year.

The fan made his way onto the field — wearing only an orange Lions jersey and a pair of briefs — during a break in play in the first quarter.

He was consequently levelled with a shoulder hit from Lions defensive back Marcell Young.

Young hit the man near one of the 45-yard lines as he was running across the field and waving his arms to the crowd.

B.C. Lions' Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, on Saturday June 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

B.C. Place spokesperson Laura Ballance says streaking is rare at the stadium.

Ballance wants people to refrain from doing it as it can endanger players on the field, but also disrupt the experience for fans in the stadium.

"We don't want to encourage this kind of thing," she said. "Although these pranks may have seemed funny decades ago that it really isn't something that is appropriate, I don't think, in 2018."

She says one million people attend sporting events at B.C. Place each year.

Hit of the night and reason not to streak or possibly drink at a BC Lions game! <a href="https://t.co/vtnNx8sGWm">pic.twitter.com/vtnNx8sGWm</a> —@Jadenfootball21

With files from the Canadian Press.