B.C. Lions crash aquafit class in Kamloops

The B.C. Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday and shared a video of themselves laughing and enthusiastically joining local seniors.

CBC News ·
The athletes were given the afternoon off after two weeks of training camp and decided to hop in the pool. 0:55

It's a pool party like no other!

Alex Ruiz, the social media manager for the CFL team, said the athletes were running back-to-back practices during training camp at Thompson Rivers University for the past two weeks, but their coach was so impressed with them that he gave them the afternoon off. 

"They were told to go to the pool and do some active recovery and did they ever!" Ruiz said in an email. 

"There happened to be an aquafit class going on, and, one by one, players started to join until the pool was pretty much overflowing."

One of the players, Ty Davis, shot the video which has garnered more than 97,000 views on Twitter alone and tons of positive reactions. 

"Thanks for joining my class boys!! Made for an exciting class!!!" wrote @chrissycossentine on Instagram. 

"Bahahaha the little old ladies must of loved that !!!" wrote @evethewhite.

The Lion's home opener game is June 16 at BC Place. 
 

