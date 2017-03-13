The B.C. Liberal government is poised to announce the formation of a special panel to look into the province's political fundraising rules, following heavy criticism of the governing party's own practices.

Premier Christy Clark's office has confirmed that the government plans to form an independent panel of non-partisan experts to investigate political campaign financing.

A livestream of the announcement can bee seen here at 12:30 p.m. PT.

According to a spokesman in the premier's office the new panel may consider setting donation limits and banning corporate donations.

The panel will report to the legislative assembly, but it is unlikely that any changes the panel recommends will come into practice before the May 9 provincial election.

Currently, there are very few limitations to how political parties can raise funds in the province. The B.C. Liberals raised over $12 million dollars in the last year.

Last week it was announced that the RCMP is investigating potential Elections Act violations involving allegedly illegal lobbyist donations to the B.C. Liberal Party.

The B.C. Liberal Party has also been criticized for its practice of throwing high priced "pay for access" events featuring the premier and cabinet ministers.

And until recently Christy Clark was paid a stipend of $50,000 per year from the B.C. Liberal Party, in addition to the wage she collects as premier.

'Late in the day,' says NDP

Opposition leader John Horgan says with less than 60 days to the election today's announcement is "late in the day."

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan is critical of the the premier taking action on political fundraising less than two months out from an election. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

"For the premier, with her pockets full of corporate money, with the RCMP investigating her fundraising tactics, with $300,000 in second salary from the Liberal Party safely in her bank account, now she's starting to think twice?" he told CBC's The Early Edition.

In January the B.C. NDP brought forward legislation to ban corporate and union donations for a sixth time. It was voted down in the legislature on five previous occasions.

Despite its opposition, however, the NDP has has continued to accept donations from unions and corporations.

"I think that is reasonable given that we have to fight an election campaign against the most well-funded corporate government that money can buy," he said, adding many of his party's donors were individuals who contributed less than $250.

Horgan said his party has "nothing to hide."

"We don't change regulations. We don't give permits. The official opposition is tasked with holding the government accountable and that's what we do."

He said if he was elected premier, one of his first acts would be to ban corporate and union donations.

With files from Farrah Merali