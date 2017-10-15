The first debate of the B.C. Liberal Party's leadership debate is underway.

The debate, being held in Surrey, will be streamed live on CBC.ca via the B.C. Liberals' Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. PT.

Former education minister Mike Bernier dropped out of the race yesterday, but there are still seven candidates vying for the position: former finance minister Mike de Jong; former transportation minister Todd Stone; Surrey MP Dianne Watts; Vancouver MLA Andrew Wilkinson; former Vancouver mayor and current MLA Sam Sullivan; MLA Michael Lee; and Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager.