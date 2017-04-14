The date for the only televised, prime time B.C. leaders debate of the campaign has been set.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark, B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver will face off on April 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. PT.

The event will be hosted by the B.C. Broadcast Consortium and moderated by CTV anchor and former CBC host Jennifer Burke.

Leaders will speak on a "wide range of topics" during the discussion and answer questions sent in by British Columbians.

Afterwards, they'll take questions about their performance at a media conference.

CBC Vancouver is part of a broadcast consortium hosting the 2017 BC Leaders debate April 26 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. PT. This will be the only live in prime time televised debate of the campaign and your chance to see the leaders together.

If you have a question you would like the leaders to answer during the debate, you can email it to BCdebate2017@gmail.com.