For the first time in days there are no weather alerts in effect across the province — and that's great news in the Fraser Valley where residents have endured frigid conditions and power outages following two ice storms late last week.

Thousands of customers were left in the dark when the storms hit last Thursday and Friday and as many as 3,000 were still without power yesterday, but BC Hydro says crews have made excellent progress and fewer than 200 customers are affected this morning.

A note on BC Hydro's website says some new outages are still occurring and restoration efforts continue in the north Mission, northeast Langley and the Abbotsford areas.

With the wind chill overnight, temperatures in parts of the Fraser Valley still felt well below freezing, but the weather office is calling for daytime temperatures as high as 7 C by later this week.