'Weekend loggers' putting themselves at risk pruning trees too close to power lines

BC Hydro says British Columbians are still not being as safe as they could be while gardening around power lines.

A recent survey conducted by the utility found 80 per cent don't know how far tools should be from overhead power lines and 60 per cent trim trees, bushes and hedges near lines without professional assistance.

Hydro says these "weekend loggers" have been involved in 400 accidents since 2013 and estimates there may have been up to 7,500 unreported incidents during that time.

"The bottom line is it's three metres. We need you to be three metres away from a power line when you're trimming the foliage," BC Hydro's Jonny Knowles told On The Coast guest host Angela Sterritt.

Hydro explains that the reason for the three-metre gap is that electricity can arc from the lines through a metal tool or ladder and shock a gardener.

Knowles says some may be under the false impression that the lines are safe because they are insulated but that's not true: they are merely sheathed in a weather coating to prevent deterioration.

He says the number of accidents involving gardening mishaps near power lines has jumped 60 per cent over the last five years. Luckily, he added, there have been no deaths as a result.

Knowles says Hydro wants British Columbians to get the message about power safety as summer gardening gets into full swing.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast