Thousands without power on Vancouver Island following heavy winds

Thousands of BC Hydro customers on B.C.'s South Coast are dealing with power outages, after high winds battered the region overnight.

As of 1:00 a.m. PT Thursday, BC Hydro reported just under 4,000 Vancouver Island customers were without power.

Earlier Wednesday evening, as many as 9,000 customers were without power across the island and parts of the Lower Mainland.

Hydro said crews are making progress on outages reported in the Greater Victoria area, Nanaimo and several Gulf Islands.

"It's all hands on deck right now," said BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder. "In some cases, branches have come in contact with lines and that has caused some of the outages.

"We do have relief crews coming as well to help with the multiple outages."

Environment Canada had wind warnings in effect Wednesday evening for much of the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

It warned those winds — which could reach up to 90 km/h — may cause damage and toss about loose objects.

The strongest winds, it said, should subside sometime in the evening.