As power usage across the province surges during a historic cold snap, BC Hydro is offering customers the opportunity to spread out those higher bills.

The Crown corporation announced Monday that people will be able to request that the payment on monthly bills incurred this winter be spaced out over a period of six months

"If you've received a higher-than-expected winter bill that you're unable to pay, you'll be able to request payment arrangements to make regular payments on the amount owing for up to six months," they wrote.

The bills in question must be from December 2016 to March 2017, and people must phone BC Hydro at 1-800-224-9376 to arrange the payment plan before it is due.

Have you received a higher than expected bill this winter? Learn more about our new Winter Payment Plan:

BC Hydro says the offer is available to all residential customers.

A 10-year record for peak power usage was set by BC Hydro customers on January 3, and Metro Vancouver is in its longest cold snap in over 30 years.