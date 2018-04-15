Move over Trivago guy.

A new face has hit social media and television, ready to help you save money and energy.

He's Dave Mix, the BC Hydro guy — and he's not an actor.

In fact, the utility company didn't have to go far to find its new public voice.

Mix has worked at BC Hydro for 14 years, in roles ranging from management to community outreach.

He doesn't have formal acting training, but Mix's audition tape landed him the role.

"I think I just have a zest for life, generally, and it maybe translates outside the office environment," he said.

'My daughter's very impressed'

BC Hydro put out the call for a new face to its employees that drew a big response.

But it was Mix's humour and customer-service experience that made him stand out.

"He's really the perfect fit," said BC Hydro spokesperson Mora Scott.

BC Hydro's spring campaign focused on three real-life families seeking energy-saving tips from Mix.

Mix has some of his own favourite tips. For instance, next time you do a load in the dryer, toss in a dry towel to speed up the drying time.

"It's taking a subject matter that's maybe not always super fun, energy conservation, and trying to have a bit of fun with it," he said.

The new gig has also scored Mix some cool-dad points.

"People have been very nice," he said. "I have two young kids, so I definitely have a lot more swagger at after-school care pickup than I used to."

"My daughter's very impressed with the whole thing."

With files from Dan Burritt