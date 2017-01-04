BC Hydro crews worked throughout the night to restore power to thousands, after cold and windy weather knocked out power across the South Coast.

Some of the hardest-hit areas included Central and North Saanich, Mayne and Saturna Island, Langley and White Rock.

At one point, as many as 8,277 customers in the islands were affected by outages, and more than 2,600 customers in Surrey and the Fraser Valley.

The number of outages was reduced to under 1,000 as of 4:36 a.m. Wednesday. BC Hydro said crews hope to have most of the outages restored by morning.

Strong winds have caused outages on #VancouverIsland #GulfIslands & #LowerMainland. Crews will be working thru night to restore customers. — @bchydro

As expected, high winds again tonight in the Gulf Islands & am once again without power. Got plenty of wood though .... #allgood #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/XjALqgChm9 — @ingefinge

Holy windstorm! Windows are shaking good #WhiteRock #BCStorm — @CaraLBiss