The Coquihalla Highway reopened today after snow conditions caused mayhem, stranding drivers for hours in their cars and trucks Thursday.

The treacherous roadway between Hope and Merritt, B.C., has already seen a northbound accident this morning, and more heavy snow — up to 20 centimetres — is predicted as the day progresses.

Thursday evening visibility and driving became so impossible the roadway closed, reopening around 10 p.m. PT.

But by then the road was littered with jack-knifed semi-trailers and covered in deep snow.

Snow and ice are creating havoc across the province with small ferries on the North Thompson River cancelled and some highways closed for avalanche control — which usually involves setting off a charge and starting a small controlled avalanche.

Literal truck graveyard on the #coquihalla last night. We were one of the last few cars who were allowed to go onto the highway b4 closing pic.twitter.com/6ajI7UsrIB — @runningVancity

Cars were left temporarily stranded on the Coquihalla after the highway was closed between Hope and Merritt, B.C. due to poor weather conditions on Thursday. (Michael Czaja)

Avalanche control closures

The TransCanada Highway will be closed today in both directions 44 kilometres east of Revelstoke from noon until 1 p.m. PT to manage avalanche risks through a nine-kilometre stretch.

A section of the same highway east of Golden will be shut for two hours, from noon until 2 p.m. PT, also for avalanche control.

Highway 23 north of Mica Dam Hill will be closed for two hours Dec. 30 from noon until 2 p.m. PT to manage avalanche risks.

Highway 31 is also closed today because of an avalanche hazard.

Highway 99 at about 50 kilometres north of Pemberton at Duffy Lake is closed for avalanche controls.

Highways cameras show low visibility along the Coquihalla Highway on Dec. 29. (Drive B.C.)

More snow on the way

In the Lower Mainland snow has turned to rain, but the winter pounding has left several main routes — along the Barnett Highway and Vancouver's Oak Street bridge — with gaping, bone-rattling pot holes.

While some new snow is expected in parts of B.C. Saturday, the forecast is mostly for a mix of sun and cloud in the Peace Region and central Interior of B.C. Friday.