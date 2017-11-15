Shyanne Harriott was excited for the birth of her sixth child. She had even prepared to capture the whole thing on video.

But when her daughter, Israel-Dream, arrived on the morning of Nov. 7 in the back seat of the family SUV, she took everyone by surprise.

The day began like any other: Harriott and her husband got the kids ready for school and piled into the car to drop them off. But on the highway en route to Abbotsford, B.C., she felt an extremely urgent need to go to the bathroom.

"I just couldn't hold it," she said. "My body was like, you know what, we're going to the bathroom."

She realized she wasn't going to make it to the hospital. So, fearing a ticket, she began to make her way to the back seat to relieve herself there — but she didn't quite make it.

"My body just kind of took over and said, nope, baby's coming," she recalled.

She gave two big pushes, and that was it.

"I remember pushing ... and then I said to my daughter, oh my God, I think that's the baby."

Harriott's 13-year-old daughter promptly wrapped young Israel-Dream up in her coat. Harriott cleared the baby's mouth and made sure she was breathing.

"I kind of just passed out after that," she said.

Arriving at full term, Israel-Dream is doing well, but will need to go back to the doctor to check on a potential heart murmur. But for now, she — and her mom — are safe and sound at home in Chilliwack.