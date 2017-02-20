The B.C. government is intrigued by a company's proposal for guided tours to the top of the Lions Gate Bridge but cautions that a number of things would need to happen for it to come to fruition.

"It's something that's done around the world," said Transportation Minister Todd Stone on Monday, three days after they published their intent to work with Legendworthy Quest Inc. for a tourism business on the Lions Gate Bridge.

"The Ministry of Transportation is not in the business of tourism as its primary mandate, however, when you receive unsolicited proposals, there's an interest to take a look if this could work."

The proposal by Legendworthy Quest would see people climb inside the bridge's pillars, using ladders already in place, before arriving at an obstructed platform at the top of the bridge.

Stone said the government received the proposal some time ago and negotiations have been ongoing, but that other companies can formally object and submit their own bid by March 17.

"It's essentially saying to the market, to the province, the world that this is an opportunity we are exploring with this particular vendor. If there are any other proponents out there potentially interested in offering a similar type experience … we would entertain those proposals."

Legendworthy Quest is an organization founded in December 2014 by Kevin Thomson, who helped launch the GranFondo Canada bike series.

The Ministry of Transportation said the company is "uniquely qualified and has the very specialized expertise to operate this adventure tourism operation."

A bird's eye view of the Lions Gate Bridge ((Mark Donovan))

Safety, revenue sharing need to be addressed

Stone said any bridge climbing proposal would have to ensure that vehicles crossing the Lions Gate — which averages upwards of 60,000 vehicle crossings every day — would not be distracted by customers.

"We'd have to continue to be convinced that there'd be no safety issues whatsoever," he said.

"We can only move forward with this kind of unique tourism opportunity if the existing traffic on the bridge is not distracted in any way shape or form. That's the most overriding concern here."

The cost has been estimated at around $250 per person and Stone said a revenue-sharing agreement would need to be arranged, with proceeds benefiting the refurbishment of the bridge, which was originally opened in 1938 by the Guinness family.

Finally, Stone said other jurisdictions, including the Vancouver Park Board, would need to approve the project.