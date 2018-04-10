B.C. government creates more oversight for public service firings

Legislation has been introduced in B.C. that would give the province's merit commissioner the authority to review all public service dismissals for just cause.

It follows the recommendations made by B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke last April in his report into the 2012 firings of seven Ministry of Health researchers and a contractor — including one man, co-op student Roderick MacIsaac, who later killed himself.

Chalke found key decision-makers acted on a flawed and rushed investigation into what turned out to be erroneous information provided by a whistleblower, and that none of the workers should have been terminated.

The report by B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke into the 2012 terminations of Ministry of Health employees. (Richard Zussman/CBC)

He recommended the province amend the Public Service Act to give the merit commissioner the authority to review public service dismissals to ensure public service standards and legal requirements have been met.

The merit commisioner will have "responsibility to provide oversight, conduct independent reviews, identify any systemic issues and publicly report out those aggregate results," said Carole James on Tuesday as she introduced the legislation.