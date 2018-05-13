With a heatwave on the way, sodden B.C. prepares for second flood surge

British Columbia saw its first flooding surge of the season last week, prompting nearly two dozen states of emergency and forcing about 4,000 people from their homes.

The weekend weather was drier, but officials are warning that round two of the flood surge is likely on its way with warm weather expected to melt even more snow — sending more run-off into swamped communities.

Almond Gardens is among several communities battling the floodwaters in the Kootenay-Boundary regional district. (Regional District of Kootenay Boundary)

Environment Canada says Grand Forks, one of the hardest hit areas, can expect temperatures around 28 C all week with rain hitting on Wednesday.

More than 2,700 people are still under evacuation orders in the region. Search and rescue officials said the flooding in Grand Forks has already been "catastrophic," with more than 30 rescues necessary on Friday alone as people became trapped in their homes or, in one case, the Kettle River.

Officials with the Kootenay-Boundary district have warned residents to keep sandbags in place for the week, warning that water levels will peak on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A man rides a bicycle in the dirty floodwater inundating downtown Grand Forks, as a crew sandbags a business in the background. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Osoyoos Lake already swollen

Osoyoos, a semi-desert area 125 kilometres west of Grand Forks, is forecast to crack 30 C all week.

The town is keeping a close eye on Osoyoos Lake, where water levels are already way up — some say 30 centimetres above normal.

Shoreline is getting hammered by waves on Osoyoos Lake, which has risen and is flooding into homes and properties. The Poplars Motel had to evacuate this building because water reached the electrical room.

Muck has flooded low lying streets, homes and basements. More than two dozen evacuations were issued in a number of neighbourhoods Friday evening.

Resident Stephen Tye has water pressing up against his home on all sides.

"I'm thinking if we go up another foot we've got real problems," he said over the weekend.

Osoyoos resident Stephen Tye says he is grateful for the volunteers and forest workers who are bagging sand. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

In Merritt, closer to Kamloops, water is rushing through rivers at "unprecedented levels" already.

"High and fast, that's completely accurate," said information officer Sean Smith. "This is uncharted territory for us."

The local seniors home has been evacuated, with flooding expected to peak Sunday or Monday.

'We're far from done with this'

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will tour the area Sunday afternoon. The provincial government will review options for further flood support on Monday.

Damage and safety assessments are underway and areas that are now dry will have evacuation orders rescinded as soon as it is safe to do so.

Re-entry for homeowners whose properties have been unaffected by the floodwaters are the priority.

Premier John Horgan said the province could be facing a "one in a 100 years'' flood season, after his latest briefing on the situation and after speaking with Grand Forks Mayor Frank Konrad.

"We're far from done with this," Horgan said Saturday.

Stuart McGregor fiddles with a pump outside his restaurant in downtown Grand Forks. He says the water isn't the threat so much as the loss of electricity, which could mean his stored food will spoil without generators. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Three of the Kootenay's rivers — the Granby, Kettle and West Kettle — have already broken 70-year water level records by about 60 centimetres, according to the district.

"We're going to have a couple of weeks of very, very difficult times along the waterways of British Columbia," Horgan said.