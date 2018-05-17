Armed Forces to help flood relief efforts in B.C.

The federal government has confirmed it will send in the Canadian Armed Forces to help with flood relief efforts in B.C.

"Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage and bolster sandbagging efforts," said a statement issued by Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale on Thursday morning.

"British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible."

Exact details about where the troops will be heading have yet to be released.

More to come