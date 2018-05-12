Latest updates:

23 local states of emergency have been declared.

Evacuation orders and alerts issued in seven regional districts and eight First Nations around the province.

Officials say 30 rescues have happened around Grand Forks, one of the hardest-hit areas.

More flooding expected next week as warm weather arrives.

Thousands have been affected by evacuation orders and some families have been trapped in the rising waters as flooding continues in parts of British Columbia.

In Grand Forks, B.C. — one of the hardest hit areas — officials said there were more than 30 incidents where people were rescued from flooding.

One man in a rowboat fell in the raging current of the swollen Kettle River on Friday. The local fire chief said he managed to grab onto logs to stay afloat before swift water rescue specialists got to him.

Here's some video from that water rescue in Grand Forks earlier. There were about 30 others that would have been somewhat similar today. This was right in town.

No injuries have been reported.

The city's downtown area seemed drier Saturday morning, but the regional district said an unknown number of people had been trapped in their homes, prompting a flyover by emergency officials.

Water is now starting to recede in some parts of downtown Grand Forks, but plenty still under water. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

In Osoyoos, the level on Osoyoos Lake has risen dramatically — some say by well over 30 centimetres — flooding low lying streets, homes and basements and triggering a state of local emergency.

More than two dozen evacuations were issued in a number of neighbourhoods Friday evening.

Stephen Tye building up his dyke to keep Osoyoos Lake back. Water rose rapidly yesterday. Steve is trying to keep the flood away from his floorboards.

Warm weather is expected to contribute to flooding conditions, melting the heavy snowpacks that feed the swollen streams and rivers in the hard-hit areas.

And it's not just B.C.'s Interior under flood watch. B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the province is closely monitoring water levels in the Fraser Valley on B.C.'s South Coast for any potential flooding.

The Fraser River, including the area running from Prince George through Hope, is under a high streamflow advisory.

Evacuations continued Friday in the town of Osoyoos. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

More than 2,700 people under evacuation order

More than 2,700 people were affected by the orders, with many struggling to salvage what they could and fortify their properties.

The Emergency Info BC website listed evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province on Friday, including:

A woman wearing garbage bags around her lower legs gets a lift on a pickup truck bumper over floodwater. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The following communities have issued flooding-related evacuation alerts or orders not currently available online:

Nazko First Nation

Nooaitch Indian Band

Westbank First Nation

Xatśūll First Nation (Soda Creek First Nation)

For the latest updates check the EmergencyInfoBC flooding website.