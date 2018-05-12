Flood woes continue in parts of B.C.
Thousands remain under evacuation order; hot weather expected to heighten flood risk
Latest updates:
- 23 local states of emergency have been declared.
- Evacuation orders and alerts issued in seven regional districts and eight First Nations around the province.
- Officials say 30 rescues have happened around Grand Forks, one of the hardest-hit areas.
- More flooding expected next week as warm weather arrives.
Thousands have been affected by evacuation orders and some families have been trapped in the rising waters as flooding continues in parts of British Columbia.
In Grand Forks, B.C. — one of the hardest hit areas — officials said there were more than 30 incidents where people were rescued from flooding.
One man in a rowboat fell in the raging current of the swollen Kettle River on Friday. The local fire chief said he managed to grab onto logs to stay afloat before swift water rescue specialists got to him.
Here’s some video from that water rescue in Grand Forks earlier. There were about 30 others that would have been somewhat similar today. This was right in town.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFloods2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFloods2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GrandForksBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GrandForksBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/9z0sEFbe3M">pic.twitter.com/9z0sEFbe3M</a>—@raffertybaker
No injuries have been reported.
The city's downtown area seemed drier Saturday morning, but the regional district said an unknown number of people had been trapped in their homes, prompting a flyover by emergency officials.
In Osoyoos, the level on Osoyoos Lake has risen dramatically — some say by well over 30 centimetres — flooding low lying streets, homes and basements and triggering a state of local emergency.
More than two dozen evacuations were issued in a number of neighbourhoods Friday evening.
Stephen Tye building up his dyke to keep <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Osoyoos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Osoyoos</a> Lake back. Water rose rapidly yesterday. Steve is trying to keep the flood away from his floorboards. <a href="https://t.co/rQy7L0tSgH">pic.twitter.com/rQy7L0tSgH</a>—@BradyStrachan
Warm weather is expected to contribute to flooding conditions, melting the heavy snowpacks that feed the swollen streams and rivers in the hard-hit areas.
And it's not just B.C.'s Interior under flood watch. B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the province is closely monitoring water levels in the Fraser Valley on B.C.'s South Coast for any potential flooding.
The Fraser River, including the area running from Prince George through Hope, is under a high streamflow advisory.
More than 2,700 people under evacuation order
More than 2,700 people were affected by the orders, with many struggling to salvage what they could and fortify their properties.
The Emergency Info BC website listed evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province on Friday, including:
- Cariboo Regional District
- Regional District of Central Kootenay
- Central Okanagan Regional District
- Okanagan Indian Band
- Upper Nicola Indian Band
- Lower Nicola Indian Band
- Regional District of Fraser-Fort George
- Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
- Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
- Lower Similkameen Indian Band
- Thompson-Nicola Regional District
The following communities have issued flooding-related evacuation alerts or orders not currently available online:
- Nazko First Nation
- Nooaitch Indian Band
- Westbank First Nation
- Xatśūll First Nation (Soda Creek First Nation)
For the latest updates check the EmergencyInfoBC flooding website.
With files from Rafferty Baker and Brady Strachan