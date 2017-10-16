The small First Nation community of ?Esdilagh in Quesnel, B.C., has declared a ban on harvesting moose within its traditional territory, in a move, it says, addresses gaps in the provincial government's response.

Moose populations in the territory are already at an unprecedented low level, says the First Nation, and community members fear the 2017 wildfires have further threatened them.

"Allowing a moose hunt after the wildfires could decimate the entire moose population in our territory," said ​?Esdilagh First Nation Chief Roy Stump, one of the six Tsilhqot'in Nation communities.

"We cannot afford to lose anything else and we are alarmed that the province of B.C. has failed to take action."

Province allows limited entry hunts in Cariboo

Firefighting efforts this summer resulted in new roads and access points into sensitive moose habitat.

On Oct. 6, the province closed certain parts of the Cariboo region heavily impacted by the wildfires, yet left other areas open to limited entry hunts for moose.

While some hunters criticized the move, local First Nations say the closures don't go far enough.

Wildfires in B.C.'s Cariboo region this summer burned more than 871,000 hectares of forest. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

"I am particularly proud of my community members for making a decision that exercises our jurisdiction and for demonstrating how we take responsibility to preserve and protect our wildlife for future generations," said Chief Stump.

"We are willing to forego our Aboriginal rights to hunt moose and we expect the province to rescind the remaining 2017 limited entry hunt authorizations for conservation purposes.'

'Work with us to protect and conserve the moose population'

"We also expect B.C. to commit substantial resources to work with us to protect and conserve the moose population."

Moose population estimates completed in January 2017 show moose continue to decline by approximately 30 per cent in the Cariboo region.

The province says it has no immediate plans for a population survey to determine how many moose are left following the wildfires.