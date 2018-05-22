BC Ferries puts fuel rebate on hold as dispute with minister heats up

BC Ferries is putting its plans on hold to end its fuel rebate while it waits to hear more from the government about possible compensation.

The announcement comes after B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said she was "extremely disappointed" by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates less than two months after the provincial government put a fare reduction strategy in place.

But BC Ferries president Mark Collins fired back this morning, saying the minister and her staff were well aware of the coming changes.

"There is no possibility the ministry could be surprised by this," Collins told CBC News on Tuesday morning.

"We've been discussing with the ministry for more than six months about what to do about these rebates. They were part and parcel to the discussion around fares."

BC Ferries had been planning to cut its fuel rebates of 2.9 per cent on southern routes and 1.9 per cent on northern routes. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

Collins said what is new is the minister's offer "to provide funds to BC Ferries to avoid this increase."

In light of that news Collins said he would be waiting to hear more about the offer from the minister before making any changes.

"We are going to give them a couple of weeks to see what they have to say and we'll go from there," he said.

He noted that fuel rebates and surcharges are not part of regular fares. Instead they are intended to cover fluctuations in fuel prices and be revenue neutral for the provincially-owned ferry corporation.

Minister 'surprised and disappointed'

The dispute over the fuel rebate seems to point to a bit of tension between the ministry and the ferry corporation.

In the letter, which was released to the media on Sunday, Trevena wrote to BC Ferries board chairman Donald Hayes that she was "surprised and disappointed" to learn last week that BC Ferries was planning to announce the removal of fuel rebates of 2.9 per cent on major and minor routes and 1.9 per cent on northern routes.

On the main routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island that would translate to an extra 50 cents for adult passengers and $2.10 for a car and driver.

Fares froze, fuel prices did not

Trevena said her ministry worked closely with BC Ferries for several months to negotiate an agreement to freeze some fares and cut others on April 1.

The province gave BC Ferries $59 million to make the April fare reductions, which included fare freezes on three major routes, reduced fares on other routes by 15 per cent and the return of a 100 per cent discount on seniors' passenger fares Monday through Thursday.

"As minister, I am personally committed to delivering on our government's promise to freeze fares. As I expressed to you, I believe this action is contrary to that," Trevena wrote in the letter.

Unlike changes to fares and routes, fuel rebates and surcharges do not require prior approval from the B.C. Ferry Commission.