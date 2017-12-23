BC Ferries has added extra sailings this holiday season, but travellers should still be prepared to arrive early and expect crowds at terminals.

Approximately 400,000 vehicles and one million passengers will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

BC Ferries has added 176 sailings during this time period to ease travel strain.

Despite the extra sailings, spokesperson Deborah Marshall advises passengers to check online for current conditions whether they are travelling by vehicle or as a foot passenger.

Arrive 30 minutes early

"Give yourself lots of extra time and arrive 30 minutes in advance," said Marshall.

Marshall also recommends walk-on passengers use public transit, or have someone drop them off, as terminal parking lots fill up quickly. Parking conditions are also available at bcferries.com.

BC Ferries has added 6 a.m, 10 p.m. and midnight sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. Passengers travelling on these non-peak time sailings can take advantage of discount prices.​