BC Ferries unveiled its newest vessel on Friday, the first in the fleet capable of being powered by liquid natural gas.

The Salish Orca has three engines and can switch from natural gas to diesel if needed, But LNG is the preferred fuel because of cost savings and its smaller environmental footprint.

The Salish Orca is also the first of the fleet to have on-board crew living quarters. There's room for 16 members on deck 5, located just below the passenger deck.

The ferry is designed to travel up to 15 knots but during sea trials, it travelled at up to 17 knots.

BC Ferries says the ship may eventually be routed through the Gulf Islands where crew could be asked to stay overnight.