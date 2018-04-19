BC Ferries cancels several Gulf Islands sailings following accident
Salish Eagle running modified schedule after Queen of Cumberland taken out of service Wednesday
BC Ferries has cancelled several Thursday sailings between Tsawwassen and the Gulf Islands after an accident on one of its vessels on Wednesday.
Departures from Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island; Otter Bay on Pender Island; Village Bay on Mayne Island; Sturdies Bay on Galiano Island; and the 9:55 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen have been cancelled.
The Salish Eagle will operate a modified schedule between the islands and Swartz Bay throughout the day, before resuming sailings between the Southern Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen from 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
For full details of the modified schedule, check the BC Ferries website.
On Wednesday, two ferry workers were taken to hospital after they were dropped into the water during a safety drill on the Queen of Cumberland.
The two deckhands were in a rescue boat that was being lowered into the water when the davit — the small crane that raises and lowers the rescue boat — failed.
The ferry was pulled from service leaving the Salish Eagle to operate a modified schedule on Thursday.