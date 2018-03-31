BC Ferries cancels some Southern Gulf Islands sailings due to mechanical issue
The Salish Eagle was reportedly experiencing a problem Saturday with its computer control system, which will affect the Vancouver-Southern Gulf Islands route.
BC Ferries has cancelled several Saturday morning sailings on its Salish Eagle vessel due to a mechanical issue.
The following sailings are cancelled on the Vancouver-Southern Gulf Islands route:
- 6:50 am departing Long Harbour
- 8:55 am departing Tsawwassen
- 9:55 am departing Saturna
- 10:00 am departing Sturdies Bay
- 11:05 am departing Village Bay
BC Ferries says it's working to resolve the issue.
We understand cancelled sailings cause major inconvenience for travelers, we can suggest the Thru Fare route as an alternate, & if you need these details we are here to help. DM me for more info, or reach us at 1.888.223.3779 ^et—@BCFerries