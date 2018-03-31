Skip to Main Content
BC Ferries cancels some Southern Gulf Islands sailings due to mechanical issue

Notifications

BC Ferries cancels some Southern Gulf Islands sailings due to mechanical issue

The Salish Eagle was reportedly experiencing a problem Saturday with its computer control system, which will affect the Vancouver-Southern Gulf Islands route.

The Salish Eagle is reportedly experiencing a problem with its computer control system

CBC News ·
Five sailings have been cancelled on the Vancouver-Southern Gulf Islands route. (BC Ferries)

BC Ferries has cancelled several Saturday morning sailings on its Salish Eagle vessel due to a mechanical issue. 

The following sailings are cancelled on the Vancouver-Southern Gulf Islands route: 

  • 6:50 am departing Long Harbour
  • 8:55 am departing Tsawwassen
  • 9:55 am departing Saturna 
  • 10:00 am departing Sturdies Bay
  • 11:05 am departing Village Bay

The ship is reportedly experiencing a problem with its computer control system. 

BC Ferries says it's working to resolve the issue. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us