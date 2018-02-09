Families across B.C. are gearing up for the Family Day long weekend, but snowy conditions in the Interior are wreaking havoc on some of the province's most travelled roads.

Icy conditions on Highway 5 — the Coquihalla — have prompted DriveBC to issue a travel advisory between Merritt and Kamloops due to black ice and slippery sections.

Make sure you're keeping yours and other families safe this long weekend. Lots of storm and heavy snowfall warnings issued in the #Cariboo, northern #BC, Kootenays and Columbia regions. Plan ahead, drive to the conditions and arrive safely. #familyday https://t.co/NpjIhY5ESM — @TranBC

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation urges travellers to check conditions and road closures before leaving, and to consider altering or postponing travel plans if weather conditions are unfavourable.

"It is important that everyone stays safe, as heavy snowfall, freezing rain, poor visibility and icy conditions are expected to continue," reads a statement from the ministry.

Why we close the highway for avalanche control….

A look at work yesterday near Glacier National Park, as the avalanche drowns the #TransCanada. Thank you for your patience. #BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/pI42DXXVMj — @TranBC

Trans-Canada Highway 1 was closed in both directions between Golden and Lake Louise, Alta., for much of Thursday due to avalanche risk, reopening midday on Friday.

A nine-kilometre stretch of same highway will also be closed early Friday afternoon east of Revelstoke for avalanche control.

The warnings and closures come after a stretch of particularly dangerous avalanche and snow conditions throughout the province. Three people and two horses died in a head-on collision on Highway 3 south of Cranbrook last weekend after a truck lost control on a patch of black ice.